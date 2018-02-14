Gajdos shines on Senior Night; Poland tops Salem

Poland Senior Bella Gajdos tallies 13 points in the Bulldogs' 61-51 win over Salem Wednesday night

Published:
Poland Senior Bella Gajdos tallies 13 points in the Bulldogs' 61-51 win over Salem Wednesday night.


POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rallied from an early first quarter deficit to defeat Salem 61-51 Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Bulldogs were led by Junior Sarah Bury who tallied 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals. Senior Bella Gajdos added 13 points in the win, including three from three-point range on Senior Night. Jackie Grisdale and Mia Gajdos added 9 points apiece in the victory.

Echo Mayer-Kutz led the Quakers with 16 points, while Allee Davidson-Chuck added 12 in the setback.

Salem ends the regular season with a record of 15-7. The Quakers return to action in the Division III Sectional Tournament against the winner of United/Springfield on February 24th at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Poland ends the regular season at 17-4. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Ursuline/Crestwood in the Division II Sectional Finals on February 22nd at Austintown Fitch High School.

