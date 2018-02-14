Game of the Week interview: Poland’s Nick Blanch



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland rallied from an early first quarter deficit to defeat Salem 61-51 Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Bulldogs were led by Junior Sarah Bury who tallied 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals. Senior Bella Gajdos added 13 points in the win, including three from three-point range on Senior Night. Jackie Grisdale and Mia Gajdos added 9 points apiece in the victory.

Following the win, Poland Head Coach Nick Blanch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Poland ends the regular season at 17-4. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Ursuline/Crestwood in the Division II Sectional Finals on February 22nd at Austintown Fitch High School.