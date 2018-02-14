James D. Ulam Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – James D. Ulam, 68 of Howland Township, passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic from liver disease.

He was born June 30, 1949 in Warren, the son of Willard and Irma “Norma” Ondrejko Ulam.

A lifetime Warren area resident, Jim was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Following high school, he served in the United States Navy from 1968-1970.

After he was discharged from the Navy, he attended the Republic Educational Institute and received an associate degree in Industrial Electronics from Kent State University in 1976.

Jim was employed by Brainard Strapping, where he served an electrical apprenticeship and then was employed by CSC LTD from 1987-2001 as an industrial electrician and electrical maintenance repairman. He also worked for WCI Steel, RG Steel, Severstal Corporation and was still presently employed by ArcelorMittal Steel.

Jim was an avid sports fan and an avid golfer. He coached youth football, baseball and softball and he loved to watch the Browns, Cavs, Indians and Buckeyes. He had a great interest in aviation and space exploration, enjoyed fishing and cars and he was an animal lover making sure to feed the wild birds. Jim was a proud democrat and closely followed politics.

He was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, Norma of Warren; wife, Bonnie (Bailey) Ulam, whom he married July 28, 1973; son, David B. Ulam and daughter, Ursula B. (Ryan) Lawrence, both of Howland and two granddaughters, Ryley and Taylor Lawrence. He also leaves a brother, Charles (MaryJo) Ulam of Cortland; mother-in-law, Martha Bailey of Warren; two brothers-in-law, Scott (Barb) Bailey of San Jose, California and Dan Bailey of Punta Gorda, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts-Clark Chapel, where friends will be received for one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Military honors will be observed.

The family suggests material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44485 or to the Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

