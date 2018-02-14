James Robert Davis Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – James Robert Davis, age 62 of Salem, died at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

He was born October 13, 1955 in Salem, the son of the late Robert E. and Deborah (Vincent) Davis.

James was employed as a maintenance electrician for American Standard and previously employed at Genie Garage Door in Alliance.

He was a 1974 graduate of West Branch High School, a member of the Amvets Post 45, Independent Hose Company, Italian American Club and Salem Hunting Club.

James was a Civil War enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly (Smith) Davis, whom he married May 20, 1979; three sons, Eric (Chelsea) Davis of Boardman, Jeff Davis of Salem and Josh (Kacie) Davis of Salem; a sister, Carol (Ted) Adams of Aurora, Colorado; mother-in-law, Shirley Petti of Salem and four grandchildren, Golden, Khloe, Amiah and Sophia.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

No services will be held.

