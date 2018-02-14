Janice L. Jacobs Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Janice L. Jacobs, 68, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Howland.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on September 5, 1949 the daughter of John Carl and Edna C. (Clemens) Jacobs, Jr.

She graduated in 1967, the first graduating class at Western Reserve High School.

Janice worked for 38 years as a secretary in the purchasing department at Delphi and retired in 2013 after working as a receptionist at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Niles.

She cherished the activities with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by three children, Todd (Kelly) Dubasik of Girard, Aimee (Edward) Eve of Cortland and Michael Zydyk and fiancée, Melissa Wise of Vienna; five grandchildren, Hannah Kerr, Ethan Kerr, Aidan Kerr, Brooklynn Zydyk and Blake Zydyk; former spouse, Tom Dubasik with whom she lived and a brother, Philip A. (Ila) Dean, Sr. of Cortland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Wendy Dubasik.

Calling Hours will be Friday, February 16, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Chaplain Carol Yablonovsky will officiate.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.