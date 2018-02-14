John R. Keenan Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – John R. Keenan, 80, formerly of Berry Blossom Drive in Canfield, passed away early Wednesday afternoon, February 14, 2018 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

John was born July 2, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late John L. and Helen Donlin Keenan and spent a good part of his life in this area. In 1966, he moved to Huntington Beach, California and returned to Austintown in 1994.

He attended Ursuline High School in Youngstown. He earned a GED while serving in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958, where he was stationed in Korea after the Korean War. John later earned an associate of arts degree from Golden West Junior College in Huntington Beach.

Mr. Keenan worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, for Global Van Lines and then for General Telephone in Huntington Beach and Thousand Oaks, California. He began his career with General Telephone in the repairs department and retired from human resources.

John enjoyed playing poker, taking trips to Las Vegas, reading, bowling and traveling the States as well as abroad.

Mr. Keenan was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown. John was a former member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.

He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans John J. Buckley Post and of the Saxon Club.

He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Susan Holman Keenan, whom he married March 21, 1964; many close cousins in the Miller and Donlin families and his pet cats, Mia, Maggie and Bootsie.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20 at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Mr. Keenan’s family sends special thanks to the staff with Briarfield at Ashley Circle and to the staff with MVI Hospice, for the kindness shown and care given to John and his family during his illness. Also, thanks to dear friends at The Manor Restaurant for all of the love and support during difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to St. Joseph Church.

