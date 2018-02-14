Katherine E. Kellar Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Katherine E. Kellar, 71, of Champion, passed away with her husband and family at her side, Wednesday morning, February 14, 2018, at her residence.

“Nanny” as she was known to all who knew and loved her, was born February 8, 1947 in Hamtramck, Michigan, a daughter of Stanley and Genevieve (Mudryk) Kozicki.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

Katherine married Joseph J. Kellar on December 14, 1963. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Nanny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, sons, family and friends.

Besides her husband, Nanny leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Ted (Joy) Kellar, of Orange City, Florida and Douglas Kellar of Champion; three sisters, Barbara (George) Martin-Culet of Florida, Joan (Peter) Maggio of Chestwick, Pennsylvania and Annette (Jack) Soriano of Youngstown; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Joseph Kellar, Jr. and Jarrett Kellar.

In keeping with Katherine’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Kellar are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.