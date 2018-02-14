Kenneth Edwin “Ken” Luscher Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Kenneth E. “Ken” Luscher, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Ken was born October 7, 1928 in Mecca, a son of Fredrick “Fred” and Dorothy May Clemmens Luscher, who preceded him in death.

A lifetime resident of Mecca, Ken graduated from Mecca High School as valedictorian of the class of 1946.

He worked at the Grinnell Corporation for 14 years and Wean Manufacturing for 24 years. After retirement, he worked as a self-employed carpenter.

He was a charter member of the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Maplewood School Board, was a lifetime member of the Trumbull Rod and Gun Club and the Lakeview Coon and Fox Hunter’s Club. He served for many years as treasurer and state hunting and fishing license agent for the Coon and Fox Hunter’s Club.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He played baseball and basketball for several different county and city league teams. Once while playing for the Mecca Athletic Club, he hit a home run to break up a no hitter with two outs in the last inning. He played regimental baseball and basketball while stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army 169th Infantry Regiment in 1950-1952. Ken also coached youth baseball for many years in Mecca. At the age of 40, he took up tennis and played at the Avalon Tennis Club for 40 years.

He especially liked playing golf with his wife, Ruthie on local courses. Ken and Ruth led a very active lifestyle and spent time water skiing, snow skiing, cross country skiing, playing tennis, camping, hiking and biking.

He married the former, Ruth Anthony on October 4, 1953. Together, they have enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

He is survived by their children, Lynn (Jack) Childers of Mesopotamia and Donald (Jana) Luscher of Cleveland Heights; their grandchildren, Jaime (Devon) Morgan, Bradley Boucher, Beth (John) Andrews, Ryanne (Harrell) Beach, Kendon (Emily Korona) Luscher and Joshua Sampson and great-grandchildren, Tyler Brinsey, Breaja Morgan, Kendall Beach, Caleigh Beach, Isaiah Seifullah, Elijah Seifullah, Abby Seifullah, Kylie Allen, Manny Morgan, Caleb Childers, Cole Andrews and Ophelia Korona-Luscher.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 at Orwell United Methodist Church, 80 South Maple Street, Orwell, Ohio 44076.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or to the Orwell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 275, Orwell, Ohio 44076.