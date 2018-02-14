Local law enforcement says shooting plan in place for students, police

(WKBN) – Everyone hopes a shooting like the one at a Florida high school on Wednesday will never happen where they live, but local law enforcement says to prepare for the worst.

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Saluga said every school in Ohio has a plan that all students know.

“Run, hide, fight. Do whatever they need to do. State law actually requires to have this type of plan together for every school.”

Run: Students should know an escape route

Hide: Students need to stay out of the shooter’s view and block or lock any entrances

Fight: As a last resort, only when your life is in immediate danger

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said a mass shooting pulls your heartstrings to know that it could happen anywhere at any time.

Officers train to be ready in case it happens here.

“We actually prepare for that every year. We have our officers, who go into schools and do active shooter training,” Roberts said.

He said if a mass shooting did happen in our area, police have a large response plan.

“We also have mutual aid agreements with surrounding agencies that would be able to assist us if something unfortunate like that was to happen in our schools. So we are prepared if that does happen.”

In situations like this, officers do their best to keep everyone safe. They’re responsible for searching the school from top to bottom, looking for any threats or survivors that may have been missed.

