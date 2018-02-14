Lois R. Kelley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lois R. Kelley, 82, passed away 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Omni Manor Nursing Home where she had resided.

She was born March 22, 1935 in Unity, a daughter of the late Clayton and Ruth (Davis) Smith.

She had a Bachelors Degree in Nursing and had at one time worked as a registered nurse at South Side Hospital and also in a Painesville Hospital before retiring.

Her husband, John F. Kelley, preceded her in death several years ago.

Lois is survived by a son, Jeff Holt; two daughters, Karen Ewing and Lisa Holt; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Albert Smith of Unity.

No services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford at a later date.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.