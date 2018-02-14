Lu Frazier Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24 at the Kingdom Hall East Congregation, Struthers-Liberty Road, for Mrs. Lu Frazier, 84, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mrs. Frazier was born December 28, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Isaac and Virginia Gilyard Smith.

She was a retired owner/operator of Lu’s Beauty Salon.

Her husband, Harry Frazier died July 27, 1984.

She leaves her son, Darrell (Martha) Frazier; brother, Louis G. Smith; grandchildren, Durrielle, Eugene Y. and Darrell Frazier, Jr. and KaSisi T. Daniels; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, LuJean D. Frazier.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to services on Saturday, February 24.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.