Michael D. Hebberts Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael D. Hebberts, 61, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael was born January 20, 1957, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to George M. and Eleanor “Pat” (Patterson) Hebberts.

He graduated in 1975 from Warren G. Harding High School, where he excelled as a member of the swim team and was a state meet qualifier.

Michael worked as a carpenter on construction projects in Cleveland and the surrounding area.

He enjoyed outdoor activities such as water skiing, boating and fishing. Some of his favorite times were spent fishing and body surfing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Michael’s children were central to his life. He is survived by sons, Arron Hebberts, Casey Hebberts and Joshua Hebberts; grandson, Kaysen Hebberts, all of Elyria and stepdaughter, Alicia (Mark) Zuberny and their children, Preston and Gavin of LaGrange, Ohio. Michael also held a special place in his heart for his former wife and friend, Carol Hebberts of Elyria. He is also survived by his mother, Pat and his three sisters, Joyce (Richard) Polenick of Warren, Janice Brothers of Cedar Park, Texas and Susan (Noel Das) Hebberts of Westerville, Ohio, along with their children, Katie and Alex Polenick, Jenna and Ben Brothers and Aidan and Griffin Das.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, George M. Hebberts.

A family celebration of Michael’s life was held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church of Warren.

Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to post condolences.