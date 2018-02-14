Niles High School hopes noisemakers will scare geese plaguing campus

Niles School District wants the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to relocate the geese

By Published: Updated:
Geese at Niles High School

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Schools are calling in the state to help deal with an unusual problem.

The district wants the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to relocate geese that are taking up residence at the high school.

Starting Friday, they’re going to set up noisemakers to try to move them out of the area. The noises will be made twice a day in an attempt to discourage the geese from settling there.

In the spring, they’ll use physical barriers with landscaping to discourage geese from roaming school property.

The district is concerned about the geese’s aggression and feces being tracked into the building.

Geese at Niles High School

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s