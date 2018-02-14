Officials: 10 students sickened at San Francisco middle school ate cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The substance that sickened students at a San Francisco middle school Tuesday is suspected to be cannabis, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

The James Lick Middle School students’ symptoms were consistent with marijuana intoxication and a container labeled “medical cannabis” was confiscated, the school district said in a statement Wednesday.

At this time, it appears that all students are recovering.

It all began with one student who went to the school’s office saying that they were ill after ingesting something.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said authorities received a 911 call at 1:20 p.m. from the school saying that students were experiencing “the effects of an ingested substance.”

Soon, the one ill student expanded to ten students who were sick.

Fire officials say seven had minor symptoms, two had moderate symptoms and one was experiencing severe symptoms.

Police and firefighters sent emergency vehicles and footage showed children being wheeled away on a stretcher.