One last time in the AAC; Poland faces Canfield this Friday

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Canfield (12-7) at #6 Poland (18-1)

*Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 22, 2017 – Poland, 52-41

Feb. 17, 2017 – Poland, 64-56

Dec. 23, 2016 – Poland, 66-56

Dec. 12, 2016 – Poland, 53-51

Jan. 29, 2016 – Canfield, 44-41

Last Meeting

Three days prior to Christmas, Poland handed Canfield their first loss of the season – 52-41. The Bulldogs were led by Daniel Kramer, who scored 22. Braeden O’Shaughnessy and Brandon Barringer each had 10 for Poland. Ethan Kalina was the only Cardinal to score in double figures (10).

Team Profiles

Canfield

Scoring Offense: 57.1

Scoring Defense: 50.5

…The Cardinals have lost their last 4 meetings against ranked opponents. Canfield’s last win against a team in the AP top 10 came on January 22, 2010 when they took down #4 Poland (96-89). The Cardinals began the season with a 5-0 record through mid-December. However, since their first meeting with Poland on December 22, Canfield has played an even 7-7 mark over their last 14 games. When Canfield holds their opponent below 50 points, they’re 8-0. Over the past six years, Canfield has posted a 94-46 record (67.1%) while not suffering through a losing campaign.

Poland

Scoring Offense: 67.2

Scoring Defense: 48.1

…The Bulldogs have clinched their 7th All-American Tier championship. They’ll have the opportunity to take the title outright when they face Edgewood at home next Friday. That would be their first outright crown since the 2013-14 season (AAC American). Poland ranks #6 in the latest Division II AP poll. Since January 7, 2008 – only Harding has been ranked more times among area Ohio teams. The Raiders have been 27 weeks while the Bulldogs have been positioned in the top ten 24 times. Braeden O’Shaughnessy has scored in double-figures in each game this season. Number 3 began the campaign with a 32-point performance against Liberty on December 1. Dan Kramer has averaged 17.4 points over his last 10 outings which included a 25-point night in their loss last week at Edgewood.

Post-Season

…Canfield opens up as the 6th seed in the Division I Canton District. The Cardinals will host Perry on February 28 with the winner to advance to the Sectional Final on March 3 against the winner of the Canton McKinley/Hoover matchup. Jackson (#1) and Lake (#2) are the top two seeds in the District…Poland is the top seed in the Division II Boardman District. They’ll host the winner of Salem/Ursuline in the Sectional Final. Howland (#2) and West Branch (#3) are in the bottom half of the Boardman bracket.

Standings

As of February 13

All-American Conference – Red Tier

Harding – 9-2 (12-6)

Howland – 8-3 (14-5)

Canfield – 7-4 (12-7)

East – 5-6 (9-11)

Fitch – 5-6 (8-10)

Boardman – 3-6 (7-11)

Lakeside – 0-10 (2-17)

All-American Conference – White Tier

Poland – 10-1 (18-1)

Edgewood – 9-2 (17-2)

Lakeview – 7-5 (14-6)

Struthers – 7-5 (11-10)

Hubbard – 6-6 (11-10)

Niles – 2-10 (3-16)

Jefferson – 0-12 (4-18)

League Ties

…This will be Poland’s last season in the All-American Conference. Next season, they’ll join Girard, Hubbard, Jefferson, Lakeview, Niles, South Range and Struthers in the new Northeast 8 Conference. Here’s a snippet of what Poland and Canfield have meant to the AAC’s standing in its’ 10-year history:

Most Tier Championships (shared or outright)

LaBrae – 7 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Poland – 7 (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Harding – 4 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Campbell Memorial – 3 (2009, 2010, 2014)

Struthers – 3 (2010, 2011, 2012)

Canfield – 2 (2010, 2013)

Girard – 2 (2014, 2015)

Jefferson – 2 (2015, 2016)

Most seasons with a winning record within their respective Tier

Poland – 10

Newton Falls – 9

Canfield – 8

LaBrae – 8

Struthers – 7

Highest winning percentage within their respective Tier

Harding – 91.8% (45-4, 2014-2018)

Poland – 82.9% (87-18, 2008-2018)

LaBrae – 82.1% (87-19, 2008-2018)

Newton Falls – 66.1% (70-36, 2008-2018)

Canfield – 65.7% (69-36, 2008-2018)

Struthers – 63.0% (63-37, 2008-2018)

Edgewood – 55.8% (24-19, 2014-2018)

Jefferson – 55.4% (41-33, 2011-2018)

Fitch – 53.1% (43-38, 2011-2018)

Girard – 51.9% (55-51, 2008-2018)

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Feb. 20 – at Lakeside

Feb. 23 – at Alliance

Feb. 28 – Perry (Sectional Semifinal)

Poland

Feb. 20 – #4 LaBrae

Feb. 23 – Edgewood

Mar. 2 – Salem/Ursuline (Sectional Final)