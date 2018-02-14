Overturned semi closes portion of I-80 in Hubbard

A semi tipped over about 2 a.m. Wednesday just west of Bell Wick Road in Hubbard Township.

By Published: Updated:
A semi tipped over about 2 a.m. Wednesday just west of Bell Wick Road in Hubbard Township.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is moving slow but steady past an accident on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County, even though one lane of traffic is closed.

A tractor-trailer flipped over just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Bell Wick Road in Hubbard Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell First News the driver was headed west, drove into the median,  got back on the road then tipped over.

Only one truck was involved in the accident. The driver was not hurt.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution and drive slowly as they approach the crash scene.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s