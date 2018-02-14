Overturned semi closes portion of I-80 in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is moving slow but steady past an accident on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County, even though one lane of traffic is closed.

A tractor-trailer flipped over just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Bell Wick Road in Hubbard Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell First News the driver was headed west, drove into the median, got back on the road then tipped over.

Only one truck was involved in the accident. The driver was not hurt.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution and drive slowly as they approach the crash scene.