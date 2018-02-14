Parents of player in Columbiana call for firing of girls basketball coach

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Columbiana parents are upset with how a coach treated their daughter, feeling it was way past the normal coach-player dynamic.

The parents have already taken the girl off the team and they want the coach to be gone, too.

Rob Hall had enough while watching Clippers coach Ron Moschella interact with his daughter during Monday night’s loss to Struthers. Tuesday night, he told the school board about it.

“She was coming off the court and Coach Mos grabbed her by the arm and told her to get on the bench, gave her a push in the back and it happened twice,” Moschella said.

Hall was in the stands watching the game, and he was getting text messages from friends that were watching on TV because it was the WKBN Game of the Week.

“Made the comment that I can’t believe you are just sitting there letting that happen. If it was my daughter, I’d be down there on the floor,” Hall said about the texts he was receiving.

Hall presented his concerns with Coach Moschella to the athletic director, principal, superintendent, and board of education. The school board said they would not comment on the complaint but would take everything Hall said into consideration.

Superintendent Don Mook told First News he could not comment since the district was investigating the complaint.

Hall also handed the board a letter from his wife Casey. One section explained her entire summation, “I will not let this go until Ron Moschella either resigns or is fired.”

“It’s just not right for a 17-year-old girl to be disrespected by a coach who should be a leader and a mentor. A 17-year-old should not be worried about her wellbeing while going to play basketball with her friends,” Rob Hall said.

First News reached out to Coach Moschella and left a message, offering him a chance to respond. We’ll report what he has to say when and if he chooses to say anything about the allegations.

The controversy is happening at an interesting point in the season. Columbiana has won 20 of 22 games, and its next game will be in the state tournament.