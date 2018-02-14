Patricia Lynn Solida Obituary

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Patricia Lynn Solida, 59, passed away peacefully with grace and peace to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at her residence, Wednesday, February 14, 2018, with her family at her side. Patty battled cancer for 16 years and was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Patty was born in Warren, Ohio on September 24, 1958, the daughter of the late Kenneth Roger and Jean Elizabeth (Boyd) Williams, Sr.

Patty loved traveling, camping, boating and taking drives in her sports car. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her family and most of all with her four special grandchildren, Emma, Kylan, Lily and Levi.

Patty graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1976 and was employed as a secretary for the Weathersfield School District, a payroll clerk for the Meridian Services of Youngstown and an independent and volunteer income tax preparer. Her most rewarding job was being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Patty is survived by her husband, Rodney A. Solida whom she married September 24, 1977; a daughter, Courtney Solida (Ryan) Hild of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a son, Ryan (Sarita) Solida of North Canton; four grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth R. (Pam) Williams, Jr. of North Carolina, David (Mary) Williams of Hawaii and Donald (Lisa) Williams of Indiana; five sisters, Carolyn (Larry) Pytlik of Vienna, Joann (Lamar) Patterson of Westerville, Marilyn (Paul) Graff of Austintown, Barbara (Bob) Cross of Austintown and Donna (Mike) Carrino of Kent and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Ciminero’s Banquet Center, Main Street, Niles on Monday, February 19, 2018 beginning at 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of her life service at 5:00 p.m., followed by a reception.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Antoine E. Chahine, the medical staff at the Youngstown Blood and Cancer Center and Crossroads Hospice staff.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite #270, Valley View, Ohio 44125.

Funeral arrangements are by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

