Paul Brian Stevens Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Paul Brian Stevens, 37, of Vienna, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 29, 1980 in Warren, the son of David C. and Margaret Chmielewski Stevens. A lifelong area resident, Paul always had a helping hand out for others.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He attended Mathews High School and was self-employed in the construction business.

He was a member of the Vienna Sons Amvets Post 290.

Paul is survived by his father, David C. Stevens of Vienna; a brother, David M. Stevens of Orwell; nephew, Cameron Stevens and his fiancée, Desiree Heather Baldine.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, where family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family request that material contributions be made, in Paul’s name, to Lifebanc.

To send condolences to the Steven’s family, visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.