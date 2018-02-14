Pillich to leave governor’s race, will back Cordray

The decision comes on the heels of a positive wave for Pillich's longshot bid amid a crowded Democratic field

By Published:
Democratic candidate for Treasurer Connie Pillich speaks at the Democratic election night event Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. Pillich was defeated by Josh Mandel. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Democrats’ lone female governor candidate is leaving the race to back rival Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog.

A Democrat close to Cordray’s campaign tells The Associated Press that former state Rep. Connie Pillich will drop out and endorse Cordray on Wednesday. The person requested anonymity because the information hadn’t been made public.

The decision comes on the heels of a positive wave for Pillich’s longshot bid amid a crowded Democratic field.

Ex-Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell campaigned and raised money for her and she won the endorsement of EMILY’s List, a politically influential group that elects women who favor abortion rights.

Pillich’s decision is another coup for Cordray, who is consolidating support among former rivals as he positions to take on Republicans’ favored candidate: Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Earlier, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley dropped out and will support Cordray. Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton left the race to become Cordray’s running mate for lieutenant governor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s