Player of the Game: Poland’s Sarah Bury

Poland Junior Sarah Bury led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals in a 61-51 win over Salem

Poland Junior Sarah Bury led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals in a 61-51 win over Salem.


POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Junior Sarah Bury was named Player of the Game for her performance in the Bulldogs’ 61-51 win over Salem Wednesday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 14th

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Bury led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 steals. With the win, Poland improves to 17-4 overall on the season. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Ursuline/Crestwood in the Division II Sectionals on February 22nd.

