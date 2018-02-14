President Trump wants to fix America’s crumbling infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The White House is hoping to convince more members of Congress to support its plans to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure.

President Donald Trump invited leaders from both parties to the White House to build a coalition around his idea to “re-build” America’s bridges, roads and airports.

He says the framework will lead to a $1.5 trillion investment in American infrastructure, but he is only offering to pay a fraction of that investment — about $200 billion.

House Transportation Chairman Bill Shuster said he’s trying to secure more federal funding.

“We’ve got to figure out a revenue stream to fix the highway trust fund. There’s a lot of ideas, but the president is willing to engage,” he said.

Shuster said one way to get more money is to raise the federal gas tax. That’s the money that drivers pay every time they fill up.

The White House said so far, it hasn’t made any final decisions.

While the administration is putting a major emphasis on infrastructure, there’s no firm deadline for Congress to get this bill done.

On Capitol Hill, Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat, said the president’s long-awaited infrastructure plan falls short.

“He talked about having an infrastructure plan but what we got was really paper thin,” he said.

South Dakota Senator John Thune said the president’s vision brings lots of money to rural communities, places that have been overlooked for years.

“That could be applied to roads, bridges, water, broadband; they define infrastructure fairly broadly,” he said.

President Trump will fly to Orlando on Friday to discuss the positive impact infrastructure investment could have on the economy.

It’s an impact, the president’s aides hope that Congress will see as well.