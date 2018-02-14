Project DAWN offers free naloxone kits, training to stop an overdose

Anyone with a loved one that uses or abuses opioids is encouraged to get a kit, as well as a free half-hour of training on how to use it

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A group in Columbiana County is making it easier for people to be trained on how to administer naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.

The Family Recovery Center in Lisbon gave out kits of naloxone through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) at its building on Market Street.

Anyone in the county with a loved one that uses or abuses opioids is encouraged to get a kit, as well as a free half-hour of training on how to use it.

“We need to make sure that everybody is understanding that this is just a band-aid and will help somebody until the ambulance arrives,” Tawnia Jenkins said.

If you’re interested in attending a training session, classes in Columbiana County are held every second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m.

Project DAWN locations in tri-county area:

  • Columbiana County: Family Recovery Center, 964 N. Market St., Lisbon, 330-424-1468 ext. 123
  • Mahoning County: District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Dr., Youngstown, 330-270-2855 ext. 125
  • Trumbull County: Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren, 330-675-2590 ext. 3

Lisbon School District is considering having naloxone kits available in its two buildings.

.

