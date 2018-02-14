Rachel A. Norton Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Rachel A. Norton died peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Vista of the Ridge in Mineral Ridge.

She was born July 10, 1946 to Henry and Zona (Duley) Peters in Grafton, West Virginia.

Rachel is survived by sons, Joseph L. Norton, Florida and Richard Smith, Pennsylvania and Winnie Smith, Michigan; as well as four sisters, Maggie Peters, Fairmont, West Virginia, Jane (Harry) Pfund, Warren, Ohio, Stacy Peters, Warren, Ohio and Ruth Peters, Warren, Ohio and a brother, Truman (Yvonne) Peters, Florida.

Rachel was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and greatly enjoyed watching old movies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Sonny” Ross Norton; parents, Henry and Zona Peters; as well as sisters, Delphia Drummond, Sherly Peters and Margie Williamson and brothers, Arthur, Jerry, Henry and George.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at McFarland & Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Yesudas Devadan officiating.

Family wishes donations to be made to American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Please visit www.mcfarlandcares.com to light a candle or post condolences.