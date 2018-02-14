Ruby Lee Williams Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown for Mrs. Ruby Lee Williams who entered eternal rest peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Mrs. Williams was born on June 8, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama to James and Daisy E. Robinson. She was raised in Youngstown, Ohio from the age of two where she attended elementary, junior high and graduated from North High School.

She later met and married the love of her life, Sidney H. Williams and from this union came six children. They were married in 1950 and for 65 years maintained a loving relationship until his passing December 2, 2015.

Ruby was a homemaker who was dedicated to raising her children and taking care of the family. As well as being a “fabulous cook”, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and watching football games. She also traveled out of town several times a year to visit her children and grandchildren.

At an early age she gave her life to Christ becoming a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church. She was affectionately known as “Mother Williams” being the oldest member of Triedstone until her passing. She was truly loved by all and her presence will be missed enormously.

To cherish her loving memory forever she leaves five children, Gloria Fleeton (caregiver) of Campbell, James (Jackie) Robinson of Youngstown, Joyce (Calvin) Williams-Thompson of Winter Garden, Florida, Sidney, Jr. (Sonya) Williams of New Brunswick, New Jersey and Cynthia (William) McClain of Winter Garden, Florida; two special family friends, Lewis Macklin, Sr. of Campbell and Willie Foster of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney H, Williams, Sr.; her son, Kenneth Earl Williams and a granddaughter, Joyce Robinson.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

