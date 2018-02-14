Soggy and warm through your Thursday

Above normal temperatures Thursday with more rain on the way from Jamestown to West Point.

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

VIDEO WEATHER UPDATE ABOVE

We are stuck in a stormy weather pattern this week. This pattern will keep our weather unsettled through Friday. Another storm will be a close call by the middle of the weekend.

Watch for rain showers overnight with patchy fog or drizzle possible into the early morning. The risk for a shower will remain in the forecast Thursday. Heavier rain with the chance for thunder into Thursday evening and night.

Turning colder Friday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early in the morning to the 20s by midday.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK
Tonight – Scattered rain showers. Pockets of drizzle or fog. Mild.
Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day into Thursday night. Chance for thunder.
Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder.
Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into early Sunday.
*This storm is trending south which would result in a lower chance for snow.
Next week – Warmer and wet at times.

Your 7-Day Forecast Hour by Hour Here

