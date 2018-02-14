Soggy weather to snow showers this week



VIDEO WEATHER UPDATE ABOVE

We are stuck in a stormy weather pattern this week. This pattern will keep our weather unsettled through Friday. Another storm will be a close call by the middle of the weekend.

Watch for rain showers overnight with patchy fog or drizzle possible into the early morning. The risk for a shower will remain in the forecast Thursday. Heavier rain with the chance for thunder into Thursday evening and night.

Turning colder Friday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Temperatures will fall from the 40’s early in the morning to the 20’s by midday.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tonight – Scattered rain showers. Pockets of drizzle or fog. Mild.

Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day into Thursday night. Chance for Thunder.

Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder

Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into early Sunday

*This storm is trending south which would result in a lower chance for snow.

Next week – Warmer and wet at times

Your 7-Day Forecast Hour by Hour Here