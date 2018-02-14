Take a peek inside the new Michael Kusalaba Library in Youngstown

If you are viewing this on a mobile device. go to WKBN.com to see a photo gallery of the new library.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County opens its doors Wednesday.

The new Michael Kusalaba Library is located on Mahoning Avenue. It was constructed on the same site as the previous library because that is where the residents in the neighborhood wanted it.

“That was an issue we talked about with the public for a couple of years. There is a very strong neighborhood association, the Rocky Ridge Neighbors, in this area and a lot of residential homes and people who love to be near the library and use their library,” said Janet Loew, communications and public relations director for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The branch is the newest in the system and offers more than books and internet access. There is a a sound studio, maker’s space and children’s area.

The Michael Kusalaba Branch View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Michael Kusalaba Branch book selection The Michael Kusalaba Branch seating area The Michael Kusalaba Branch sound studio The Michael Kusalaba Branch children's area Main library area at the new Michael Kusalaba Library. Artwork at the new Michael Kusalaba Library. The new Michael Kusalaba Library.

“It’s been a long time planning, and the construction took just under one year. There have been just so many decisions and so much work, hard work that has gone into this building that it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition and be able to open the doors to the community. We are really excited,” Loew said.

A donation of $1.68 million from the Youngstown Foundation and Michael Kusalaba fund made it all possible. A formal dedication is planned for Feb. 24.