Video: Tracking the afternoon and evening rain

Warmer temperatures will control the area weather through early Friday morning. Rain showers will increase through Thursday and into Thursday night with heavier rain.

Tracking the rain this afternoon and evening on the weather video above.

Turning cold through the day Friday as a cold front sweeps through our region.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK
Wednesday – An isolated shower
Wednesday night – Scattered light rain showers
Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day and night
Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder
Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into Sunday
Next week – Warmer and wet at times

