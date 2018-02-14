Video: Tracking the afternoon and evening rain

Warmer temperatures will control the area weather through early Friday morning. Rain showers will increase through Thursday and into Thursday night with heavier rain.

Tracking the rain this afternoon and evening on the weather video above.

Turning cold through the day Friday as a cold front sweeps through our region.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK

Wednesday – An isolated shower

Wednesday night – Scattered light rain showers

Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day and night

Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder

Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into Sunday

Next week – Warmer and wet at times

