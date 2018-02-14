Warren store clerk says man tried to rape her at work

Warren officers were sent to the store on E. Market Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee of a Warren convenience store reported that a man came into the store and tried to rape her.

Officers were sent to the store on E. Market Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police that the suspect walked into the store, came behind the counter and grabbed her, saying he was going to “engage in sexual activity with her,” according to a police report.

The woman said she ran away, and she, along with a customer, began yelling at the suspect. The man then left the store.

Police said the suspect came back to the store while officers were speaking with the victim. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Charges have not been filed yet, according to court records.

