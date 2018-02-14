William E. Phillips, Sr. Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – William E. Phillips, Sr., of New Wilmington, formerly of Wheatland and Burghill, Ohio, passed away at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 80.

Mr. Phillips was born March 3, 1937, in Sharon, a son of Lauren and Yesota (Pauline) Phillips.

He was a 1956 graduate of Farrell High School and served with the U.S. Army Reserves.

William retired as a journeyman electrician and received his 60 year pin from the IBEW Local 712.

William began riding horses as a young boy and showed and trained horses his entire life. He was a member of the Inter-County Horsemen’s Association, Penn-Ohio Horsemen’s Association and Arabian Professional and Amateur Horsemen’s Association.

William was a former member of the Wheatland United Methodist Church.

He was a long standing member of the Buhl Club, Sharon and the Italian Home, Farrell.

William loved trail riding, playing racquetball and his boxer, Duke. He was always the center of attention and the life of the party. Everyone cherished his stories.

William is survived by a daughter, Vicki Vargo, New Wilmington; two sons, William Phillips, Jr., North Augusta, South Carolina and Mark Phillips, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Kyle “Gus” Vargo and Lindsay and Brittany Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George “Bob” Phillips.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday, February 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18 in the funeral home.