Youngstown police looking for missing man who may be in danger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing man from Youngstown who they say is mentally-handicapped and developmentally-delayed.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, has been missing since 5 p.m. February 9 from his Burbank Avenue home.

Police said he may have taken a WRTA bus to Warren, but no family or friends have seen or heard from Blalock. His mother, Lakeisha Henderson, fears for his safety because he is without the medication that he needs to take daily.

Blalock is described as a black man, approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Blalock’s whereabouts are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or 330-742-9811.