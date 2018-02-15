After a wet night, colder air will sweep in Friday

The rain will taper off early in the morning from Warren to North Lima.

Youngstown, Ohio Forecast

Rain showers through early Friday morning.  Watch for flooding from the heavy rain through the night.

Colder temperatures move in through the Friday.  Temperatures will start in the 30’s and fall into the 20’s through the afternoon.  Rain showers early with a chance for a snow shower in the morning and again into the afternoon.  Little to no accumulation expected.

The weekend will start dry and cool Saturday.  Watching a southern storm system that will bring a chance for snow showers later Saturday into Saturday night.  The snow may mix with some rain Saturday afternoon.  This storm will dump the heaviest snow to our south.  It needs to be watched as a slight track to the north would result in more snow here at home into Saturday night.  Better weather returns into Sunday.

Next Week looks warm again with highs back in the 50’s and 60’s.  It will be wet at times too.

