Alex Z. Thomas Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19 at the Fox Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga for Alex Z. Thomas, 24, of Boardman, who passed away Tuesday, February 13 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Alex was born June 25, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of Damian C. and Stacey L. Trafan Thomas.

He attended Amherst High School in Lorain.

Alex had a great passion for cooking and had worked at several restaurants.

He had an infectious laugh and loved to help other people.

Besides his parents, Alex leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Haley Thomas of Youngstown and Makiah Fairchild of Aurora; brothers, Seth Fairchild of Aurora, Michael Fitzpatrick of Poland and Ethan Thomas of Lorain; grandmothers, Cindy L. Thomas and Maureen Ramsey both of Youngstown and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alex is preceded in death by a grandfather, Clifford A. Thomas.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.