Algia R. Parks Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel for Algia R. Parks, 87, of Niles formerly of Liberty Township and Youngstown’s north side, who passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with her loved ones by her side.

Algia was born August 5, 1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Clarence C. and Eva (Smith) Burchfield and came to the Youngstown area at the age of 12.

She worked in her mother’s beauty shop in Warren and also at the North Jackson Farm. Algia also worked as a home caregiver and was active with the senior citizens and an advocate in the 80’s and 90’s, often traveling to Washington DC on their behalf.

She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Algia married George P. Parks on April 24, 1947. George passed away May 20, 1990.

She was a member of the Boardman Democratic Women’s Club and a member of AARP. Algia was also a former member of Dorothy Ryan – North Side Senior Citizens Group and was a former precinct committee woman in Youngstown.

She described her hobbies as reading, watching TV and talking on the phone. She was always ready to lend a sympathetic ear to help her family and others with advice. Her true love was family and family gatherings. Algia loved to cook large meals and enjoyed a good cup of coffee and talking about news and current events. She also enjoyed going to Mountaineer and Hollywood gaming.

She leaves five children, Raymond (Gloria) Parks of Garfield Heights, Dennis (Beverly) Parks of Liberty, Cynthia (Richard) Ward of Kinsman, Colleen (Cyril) DeChant of Girard and Daniel (Leanne) Parks of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren, Regina, Rachel (Jeff), Jeffrey, Gregory, Bradley (Melissa), Danielle (John), Jacqueline, Theresa (Terry), Deborah, Natalie and Sidney; 12 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Chelsea, Robert, TJ, George, Austin, Monica, Jordan, Gianna, Kyrene, Liam and Oliver; one great-great-grandchild, Cayson; one brother, Victor (Corinne) Burchfield of Oregon and several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles, where she called home for the past four years.

Besides her parents and George, Algia was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Charles and infant William Allen Burchfield and three sisters, Mary Salsgiver, Sarah (aka Annie) Hopper Gray and Martha Moore.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

