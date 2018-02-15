Anna M. Tomich Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Anna M. Tomich, 92, formerly of Garfield Avenue, passed away peacefully at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018, in Golden Hill Nursing Home, New Castle.

Mrs. Tomich was born July 25, 1925, in Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Hatala) Kalafut, Sr. Raised and educated in Czechoslovakia, Anna immigrated to the U.S. in 1948.

A homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing.

Anna was a longtime member of St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, New Castle.

Her husband, Stephen P. Tomich, whom she married April 7, 1956, preceded her in death in 1997.

Surviving are a daughter, Dorothy Tomich-Domenick, of New Castle; a son, Dan (Karen) Tomich, of Buffalo, New York; three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, Anna was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon on Monday, February 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Monday, February 19 in the funeral home, with C. Matthew Hawkins, Seminarian

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Castle.