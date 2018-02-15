Annette M. Forte Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Annette M. Forte, 58, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, February 15, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a brief illness.

Annette was born September 22, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of Sam and Margaret Schaner Andello and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1978 graduate of Girard High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Annette worked as a hairdresser for many years, operating a shop out of her home.

She enjoyed walking and exercising, watching old movies and caring for her cats. She was an avid reader and read many books. Annette especially enjoyed spending time with her family and talking with her mother and sister.

Mrs. Forte leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jim Forte, whom she married in 1983; a son, Eryk (Ashley) Forte of Girard; two grandchildren, August and Elie Forte; her mother, Margaret Andello of McDonald; a sister, Kathleen Andello of Girard; a brother, David (Patty) Andello of Austintown; many extended family members and many friends.

Annette will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Sam preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Annette’s family.