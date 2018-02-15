Beatitude House and Someplace Safe collaborate in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local agencies working to help women and families in the Valley are teaming to create an even bigger impact.

The Beatitude House location in Warren and Trumbull County’s domestic violence programs, Someplace Safe and Solace Center, will now be housed under one roof.

The agencies have been working together for quite some time. Beatitude House has provided housing for clients transitioning from Someplace Safe in the past. Last year, Beatitude House provided housing for 29 homeless families, 24 were domestic violence cases.

In 2016, Beatitude House lost about $214,000 in federal funding, which had enabled them to provide transitional housing. The situation opened up an opportunity to pool the agencies and resources.

Someplace Safe will now move from their 11-bedroom facility to the 27-bedroom Beatitude House’s “A House of Blessing.”

“It will definitely allow Someplace Safe to offer more services for more people fleeing domestic violence because that building is much larger than the building they currently have,” said Teresa Boyce, acting director of Beatitude House.

The merger happens at a critical time in Trumbull County. In 2015, Someplace Safe sheltered over 111 women and 98 children, and those numbers are growing. Director Bonnie Wilson says there is a 25 percent increase in the demand for their services every year.

“We have had some unprecedented demand for our services. I can tell you that at any given time our shelter is at or near over capacity,” said Bonnie Wilson, director Someplace Safe.

The transition from Someplace Safe to the Beatitude House facility should be complete by summer.