Boardman mom who taped child to chair will be released from prison early

Susan Malysa pleaded guilty to child endangering last year

By Published: Updated:
Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa to prison in November for taping her son to a chair and leaving him in the basement of their home.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge granted a Boardman mother judicial release just three months into her nine-month prison sentence.

Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa to prison in November for taping her son to a chair and leaving him in the basement of their home.

A relative reported finding the 12-year-old boy with his legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut. She told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy and became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to swim but said her son wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming.

Thursday, Judge Krichbaum ruled that Malysa will be released as soon as they set up a mental health program for her. She will then be on probation for three years.

Prosecutors had requested that Malysa serve just 60 days in the county jail during her sentencing hearing in November, but Judge Krichbaum gave her the extra time.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s