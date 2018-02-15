Boardman police investigating dollar store robberies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating at least two robberies at dollar discount stores in the township and more cases could be added to the investigation.

According to police, there have been two robberies at the stores since Monday. One at the Dollar General on E. Midlothian and the other at the Family Dollar store on Market Street.

The latest robbery happened Wednesday at Dollar General.The employee said the suspect demanded money and then ran away.

Police say the cashier told them the robber looked like he was concealing a gun. She also said there was a “thud” when he put his arm on the counter.

Police said there was a similar robbery at the Family Dollar on Market Street Monday night.

The cashier at Dollar General described the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask with a yellow skull on it. Police said suspects in both incidents got away with some money.

Investigators said they don’t know if the robberies are connected.

No arrests have been made.