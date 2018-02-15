Boardman police investigating dollar store robberies

Boardman Police said there have been at least two robberies at the stores since Monday.

By Published: Updated:
Generic police lights

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating at least two robberies at dollar discount stores in the township and more cases could be added to the investigation.

According to police, there have been two robberies at the stores since Monday. One at the Dollar General on E. Midlothian and the other at the Family Dollar store on Market Street.

The latest robbery happened Wednesday at Dollar General.The employee said the suspect demanded money and then ran away.

Police say the cashier told them the robber looked like he was concealing a gun. She also said there was a “thud” when he put his arm on the counter.

Police said there was a similar robbery at the Family Dollar on Market Street Monday night.

The cashier at Dollar General described the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask with a yellow skull on it. Police said suspects in both incidents got away with some money.

Investigators said they don’t know if the robberies are connected.

No arrests have been made.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s