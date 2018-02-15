Brian P. Johnson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Brian P. Johnson will be held Friday, February 23 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Mr. Johnson departed this life Thursday, February 15, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center.

Mr. Johnson was born August 23, 1958 in Youngstown a son of Edward and Mary Young Johnson.

He was a graduate of South High School and former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards and listening to music.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Dorothy Jackson, Gwen “Gigie” Johnson, Elizabeth “BC” Johnson all of Youngstown, Edward D. (Gwen) Johnson of Clinton Township, Michigan, Alvin “Asa” Johnson and Robert “Bobby” Johnson all of Youngstown; his niece and caregiver, Loretta Young; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ruth Burton, Mary H. Curry, Carol Ann Johnson, William Young, Rev. John L. Johnson and Melvin Johnson.

Friends may call Thursday, February 22 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 23 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

