Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are no stranger to the NFL Draft. They’ve made 36 selections over the last three years and have 12 more picks this year.

Now, the NFL Draft could be coming to them.

Thursday, the NFL announced that Cleveland/Canton is a finalist for either the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft. The list of five finalist host cities also includes Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver and Las Vegas.

The league is expected to officially announce the host city in May.