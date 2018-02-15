Convicted murderer Jacob LaRosa moved from Trumbull County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jacob LaRosa, the man convicted in the brutal beating death of an elderly woman in Niles, has been moved to the Mahoning County Jail.

Officials say that a family member of the victim works at the Trumbull County Jail and that LaRosa was moved to Mahoning County to avoid any conflict of interest.

Up until his plea and subsequent conviction earlier this week, LaRosa had been housed in a juvenile detention facility. After his conviction, the judge ordered him to be incarcerated in an adult facility.

LaRosa is now being housed in Mahoning County pending the sentencing phase of the case, which is scheduled to begin April 5.

LaRosa was convicted earlier this week in the beating death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

As jury selection was underway in the case, LaRosa entered a no contest plea, which halted trail proceedings. Judge Wyatt McKay ultimately found him guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

Belcastro was found beaten to death inside her home in March of 2015. LaRosa was 15 years old at the time of the crime.