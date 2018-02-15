Dominion launches $1.6M project for Warren infrastructure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dominion Energy Ohio is launching a $1.6 million project which will replace a bare steel pipeline along Tod Avenue.

The project is a part of Dominion Energy Ohio’s Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement (PIR) program, which launched in 2008. The PIR project is a $4 billion, 25-year project and will include the eventual replacement of more than 5,500 miles of the company’s 22,000-mile pipeline system.

Construction is set to begin Thursday and is scheduled to complete in June, 2018.

The 4,370 feet of 1943-vintage bare steel pipeline will be replaced with a coated steel line and 3,609 feet of 1924-vintage bare steel pipe with medium-density plastic. 49 service lines that connect Dominion Energy Ohio’s mainlines to the customer’s premises will be replaced during construction. After the lines are replaced, restoration to the sidewalks, driveways and approaches will begin, with weather permitting.

Dominion will have more details on this project at their website, www.dom.com and by phone at 1-800-362-7557, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.