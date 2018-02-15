Edward P. Costello Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 19, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, celebrated by Rev. William Rock, O.P., for Edward P. Costello, Sr., 89, of Canfield who passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 15.

Edward was born September 5, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Elizabeth Baun Costello.

He was a 1946 graduate of South High School. After receiving a Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State, he became the Trade and Industrial Supervisor at Choffin Career Center.

Ed was a member of Bricklayers Local 8 and was active until 1970 but remained a honorary member. He was the chairperson for the apprenticeship program for the local and helped build St. Dominic Church and St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A devoted catholic, he was a lifelong member eucharistic minister, lector and past president of parish council at St. Dominic Church.

He enjoyed traveling to Ireland with his brothers, golfing, reading, playing poker, drag racing, where he was known as “Fast Eddie” and the “Old Man” spending time with family and friends. His door to his home was always open to anyone in need.

Ed joined the Navy in 1946 and served aboard the U.S.S. New Jersey.

His wife Isabelle, whom he married May 16, 1949, passed away October 16, 2014.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Edward (Mary Ann) Costello, Jr., of Boardman, Lynn (Jerry) Gaudio of Columbiana, Kathy (John)Nardelli of Boardman and Tommy (Jodi) Costello of Boardman; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Edward is preceded in death by a son, Patrick T. Costello and brothers, William and James Costello.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Ed’s family wishes to thank loving caregivers, Theresa and Leslie, and the staff of Hampton Woods especially Joe, Kari, Robin, Teliya, Cindy and Stephanie and Crosswoods Hospice staff, especially Joy, Gabriella and Stephanie for love and support.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

