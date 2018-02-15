Frederick “Fritz” Robert Reider Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Frederick “Fritz” Robert Reider, of South Market Street, New Wilmington, passed away the morning of Thursday, February 15, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Born on May 24, 1960, Fritz was 57 years old.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School Class of 1978.

Fritz worked for Sawhill Tubular in Wheatland for 17 years while also attending Youngstown State University.

Fritz married his loving wife, Cindy Pacella on May 15, 1982.

Upon his graduation for YSU, Fritz retired from Sawhill to pursue his career as an insurance agent. He worked alongside his father with Allstate, worked independently for Reider Insurance Agency and with Burns and Burns for the last 13 years.

Fritz was a fun loving charismatic person with countless friends, a true testament of his devotion and care for those who he spend his time with. After spending time with him, undoubtedly you would leave with a smile and laughter.

He loved fishing, golfing, playing ping pong and was arguably one of the best slow pitch softball pitchers in the area, playing on numerous local teams throughout his life. In addition, Fritz was a lifelong Pirates and Steelers fan and well as a devoted New Castle Red Hurricanes Basketball fan.

He was a member of the Gripers Social Club, enjoying as much time as possible on the Neshannock Creek with his friends. Fritz volunteered his time as a little league baseball coach in New Wilmington and he also touched the lives of hundreds of Westminster college graduates as he lived very close to campus and interacted with many students throughout his many years in New Wilmington offering them a home away from home and guidance when needed.

Fritz had a passion for life and his family, especially his wife and two sons.

He is survived by his parents, Frederick L. and Roberta L. (Gibson) Reider of New Castle; two sons, Cody J. Reider and Albert J. Reider, both of New Wilmington; two brothers, Steve A. Reider and wife, Christine and John C. Reider and wife, Kara, both of New Castle; one sister, Chris Ann Wilson of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Rev. Becky Rosengarth, officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.