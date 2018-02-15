From rain and thunder to some snow within 24 hours

VIDEO WEATHER UPDATE ABOVE

Rain showers with a chance for thunderstorm overnight. Rainfall can add up to an inch or more through early morning. Watch for flooding.

Colder temperatures move in through the Friday. Temperatures will start in the 30’s and fall into the 20’s through the afternoon. Rain showers early with a chance for a snow shower in the morning and again into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected.

The weekend will start dry and cool Saturday. Watching a southern storm system that will bring a chance for snow showers later Saturday into Saturday night. The snow may mix with some rain Saturday afternoon. This storm will dump the heaviest snow to our south. It needs to be watched as a slight track to the north would result in more snow here at home into Saturday night. Better weather returns into Sunday.

Next Week looks warm again with highs back in the 50’s and 60’s. It will be wet at times too.

