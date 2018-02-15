George Edward Houtz, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – George Edward Houtz, Jr., age 91, of Warren, died Thursday evening, February 15, 2018 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

He was born June 25, 1926 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of the late George Edward, Sr. and Verna Wells Houtz. He had been a Warren area resident since 1950, moving from Pennsylvania.

George graduated from Altoona High School.

He served in the Army during World War II as a sergeant in the Pacific Theatre, last serving in Luzon.

He retired from Packard Electric Corporation after 35 years of service.

George was a past Chaplain of VFW Post No. 3521 and a member of American Legion Post No. 699 both in Vienna. He was a trustee of Local 717 IUE of the Packard Retirees.

George enjoyed traveling and camping.

George is survived by five children, Brian (Tess) Houtz of Fresno, California, Robert Houtz of California, Randy Houtz of Johns Island, South Carolina, Darlene Lazor of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Gloria (Miguel) Beltre of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; one stepdaughter, Barbara (Donald) Caione of Cortland; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren including locally, Dionne (Nick) Popovich and their children, Nicholas, Alexa and Aidan Popovich and Donn Caione; three sisters, Betty McCloskey of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania and Sandra Lewis and Dorothy “Dottie” Adams, both of Warren and one brother, James Barry (Connie) Houtz of Lakeland, Florida.

His wife of over 22 years, Cathryn Kondzich Goehring Houtz, whom he married May 14, 1978, preceded him in death in 2000; one daughter, Jane Houtz; one son, Eugene Houtz and his companion, Shirley Vanslyke (who died in 2017) have also preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to services. The Rev. Simeon Sibenik will officiate.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 3521, c/o Youngstown Air Reserve Station, 3976 King Graves Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

