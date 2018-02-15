Girard PD sending officers to 2 line-of-duty funerals this weekend

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – While dozens of local police officers are attending funeral services near Columbus on Friday for two men killed in the line of duty, Girard’s chief will be paying his respects to another fallen hero in Chicago.

It started with the services for Girard Officer Justin Leo in October, when officers from all around the country came to pay their respects.

“Just the outpouring here, we always knew that these organizations existed,” Chief John Norman said.

Since then, Norman and Warren Sgt. Manny Nites have traveled to police funerals in places like New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Baltimore and, most recently, Detroit.

“We’ve met some groups of guys from Chicago, New York. They have a brotherhood, it’s called the Brotherhood for the Fallen,” Norman said.

He and other members of the Brotherhood were set to attend Friday’s services for the two Westerville officers killed last weekend, when they learned of the shooting death of a Chicago police commander on Tuesday.

The plans changed. Now two Girard patrolmen will be going to Westerville on their day off while Norman and Nites leave Thursday night for Chicago.

“In the past, we would go to line-of-duty deaths, officer deaths, but it was mostly local. Now with what these officers, and their organizations and the departments did for us, we are paying it forward,” Norman said.

He said being part of the Brotherhood has helped him cope with the death of Officer Leo in ways other outlets couldn’t have.

“Especially for me, we get with the other officers whose departments have dealt with the same thing we have.”

Norman said the city has been very supportive, covering some of his expenses to attend the funerals. But with nine officers killed just this month, coupled with Wednesday’s mass shooting in Florida, the violence is overwhelming.

“It’s a reality in our jobs, and the gentlemen were brave and our heroes. It’s why we do this,” Norman said.

To show the respect they showed to him.

