Indictment names fourth suspect in Austintown home invasion

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fourth suspect has been named in a home invasion in Austintown last week.

The four face aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability and impersonating a police officer charges.

Police said on February 9, four men with guns broke into a house, taking items like jewelry and car keys.

Marquise Phillips, who was in the home at the time, said he heard kicking and banging at the door around 4 a.m. He said the men at the door initially identified themselves as Austintown police officers but were holding rifles and duffle bags.

No one was seriously hurt during the home invasion, although Phillips said his brother was hit in the head by one of the robbers.

Doepker, Mathenty and Hernandez were arrested after the home invasion. Claudio is not yet in the custody of police, according to investigators.

